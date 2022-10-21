Dhanteras 2022: Date, Time, Auspicious Muhurat To Buy Gold, and Other Details

Dhanteras 2022, also known as Dhantrayodshi, will be grandly celebrated on 23 October. The festival is going to mark the arrival of Diwali and people in India are extremely excited to celebrate the festival. On the day of Dhanteras, people gear up to buy gold, silver, and other useful items because it is considered auspicious. It is a tradition that is followed by numerous people across the country. People buy gold and silver on this specific day.

Buying gold on Dhanteras is considered auspicious because it brings in good fortune and prosperity. The festival of Dhanteras 2022 is knocking at our doors. Are you excited to know the shubh muhurat to buy gold on this day and other important details?