Dhanteras 2020 Date & Significance: Check Puja Muhurat and Vidhi

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is one of the many festivals celebrated during the Diwali season. It is an extremely important festival for the Hindu community and the excitement goes high.

The markets are filled with attractive offers as well as the thousands of consumers who set out to buy new commodities like jewellery, furniture, clothes, washing machines, sweets and more! The shops are filled with people and they buy things on this day and seek Goddess Laxmi’s blessings. It is also known as Dhanvantari Trayodashi or Laxmi Pooja.