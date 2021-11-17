Dev Deepawali 2021 Date: When is Dev Diwali and Why it is Celebrated?

It is believed that Lord Shiva defeated the demon Tripurasur on this day. Therefore, Dev Diwali celebrates the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon and this is why, according to Drik Panchang, this day is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima.

Devotees of Lord Shiva take a holy bath in the river Ganga to mark the occasion of Dev Diwali. The holy city of Varanasi, also known as Kashi, is decorated with lights and diyas to celebrate this auspicious occasion. People form around the world visit the town to witness and celebrate this special day.