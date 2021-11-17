Dev Deepawali 2021 Date: When is Dev Diwali and Why it is Celebrated?
Dev Diwali or Dev Deepawali is celebrated every year on the 15th lunar day of Kartik month of Hindu calendar, i.e. Kartik Purnima. As per the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of November - December. The festival is observed 15 days after Diwali.
When is Dev Deepawali 2021?
This year, Dev Deepavali will be celebrated on Thursday, 18 November 2021. Purnima Tithi will begin at 12 pm on 18 November, and will end at 02:26 pm on 19 November.
Dev Deepawali is celebrated as an annual event in the holy city of Varanasi.
What is Dev Deepavali and Why it is Celebrated?
It is believed that Lord Shiva defeated the demon Tripurasur on this day. Therefore, Dev Diwali celebrates the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon and this is why, according to Drik Panchang, this day is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima.
Devotees of Lord Shiva take a holy bath in the river Ganga to mark the occasion of Dev Diwali. The holy city of Varanasi, also known as Kashi, is decorated with lights and diyas to celebrate this auspicious occasion. People form around the world visit the town to witness and celebrate this special day.
