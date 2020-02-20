Delhi Metro Rules and Regulations Along With Fines and Penalties
Delhi Metro is the most frequently used public conveyance in Delhi. Although people travel in the Delhi Metro on a daily basis, awareness about the Metro rules is relatively little. Delhi Metro Corporation has listed down some rules that everybody need to follow and if they are violated, a fine is charged.
In this article, we tell you about these rules and the penalties for violating the same.
Delhi Metro Rules & Penalties
- If a person is found drinking while travelling, spitting, sitting on the Metro floor or quarreling, they will be fined Rs 200, or face forfeiture of a pass or ticket and removal from the carriage.
- If a person is taking offensive material, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 200.
- In case of demonstration of any kind on the railway, or for writing, pasting in compartment or carriage or for refusal to be removed, the person will be charged with exclusion from attending the demonstration, removal from the compartment or carriage and a fine of Rs 500 respectively.
- In case a person is found travelling on the roof of the Metro, they will be charged with a fine of Rs 50 and face removal from the Metro.
- For unlawful entry or walking on the Metro track, the person will be charged with a fine of Rs 150.
- In case a person enters the female coach unlawfully, they will be charged with a fine of Rs 250.
- For obstructing officials on duty, the person will be charged with a fine of Rs 500.
- If a person is travelling without a pass or a ticket, they will be liable for an excess charge of Rs 50 and the maximum fare of the system.
- If a person interferes with the means of communication in the train or misuses the alarm, they will be charged with a fine of Rs 500.
- If a person is found defacing the Metro property, they will be charged with a fine of Rs 200.
- For unauthorised sale of articles on the Delhi Metro, a fine of Rs 400 will be charged.
- For unauthorised sale of the ticket, a fine of Rs 200 will be charged along with forfeiture of the ticket.
