Dahi Handi 2020: Images, Quotes and Wishes on Janmashtami
This year, dahi handi will be celebrated on Thursday, 13 August.
Happy Krishna Janmashtami! Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is believed to be the day when Lord Krishna was born. It is celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha, or the 8th day of the dark fortnight, in the month of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar.
This year, the religious holiday will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12 August.
Dahi Handi is one of the ways that Janmashtami is celebrated and is always held a day after the festival. Traditionally, men form a human pyramid and try to break an earthen pot which is fixed at a hight of about 35 feet from the ground. A nail-biting event, it is celebrated most in Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Being a day of celebration, it is the perfect time to send good wishes your loved ones’ way. Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send your friends, relatives on this auspicious occasion.
- “May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace, and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.”
- “May you find all the delights of life and your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!”
- “Whose laughter is subtle, who glows with luster, who always attract people’s mind and the one who plays the melodious flute, I bow down to Lord Krishna. Happy Janmashtami!”
- “Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami. Wish you all the blessings of the Almighty, joy, prosperity and happiness in your life.”
