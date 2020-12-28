Cold Moon: Check Dates, Timings of Last Full Moon of 2020 in India

The best time to view the Cold Moon in India will be at 7:54 pm IST on 29 December and 8:57 pm on 30 December. The best time to watch full moons is when they can be most easily seen, during moonrise, which occurs in the eastern sky. The peak time to watch the Cold Moon is around 15 minutes after moonrise.

The full moon of December always rises the highest in the sky. The Cold Moon comes just a few days after the longest night of the year. Because of this, the Cold Moon will take a higher and more northerly trajectory in the night sky as it is opposite to the low sun.

The moon will be above the horizon longer than at other time of the year and pass close to the zenith, the point directly overhead in the sky.