Merry Christmas 2020: Significance and History of 25 December

The word ‘Christmas’ came out of the phrase ‘Mass of Christ’, meaning Jesus Christ. A mass service is where Christians congregate to remember their Lord Jesus and how he sacrificed his life for humanity, and then came back from death and ascended to heaven three days after his crucifixion.



This ‘Christ-Mass service’ was the only thing that was allowed to happen after sunset and before sunrise the next day. Therefore, it is believed that Christians did it at midnight.