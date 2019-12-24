Merry Christmas 2020: Significance and History of 25 December
The word ‘Christmas’ came out of the phrase ‘Mass of Christ’, meaning Jesus Christ. A mass service is where Christians congregate to remember their Lord Jesus and how he sacrificed his life for humanity, and then came back from death and ascended to heaven three days after his crucifixion.
This ‘Christ-Mass service’ was the only thing that was allowed to happen after sunset and before sunrise the next day. Therefore, it is believed that Christians did it at midnight.
Christmas Day is celebrated around the world on 25 December. People start celebrating this festival from the evening of 24 December, called Christmas Eve. But do you know why this festival is celebrated? Christians celebrate this festival as the birthday of Jesus Christ, believed to be the son of God.
On Christmas Day, people decorate the houses with colorful lights and especially decorate the Christmas tree. This festival is believed to be incomplete without the Christmas tree. People from many other religions too observe this festival.
On Christmas, it is a tradition to exchange gifts, which are then laid out under the Christmas tree and unwrapped on the morning of Christmas Day.
When Was the First Christmas Celebrated?
Christmas was first celebrated on 25 December during the time of the first Christian Roman Emperor, in 336th AD. Only a few years after this, Pope Julius announced that all would celebrate 25 December as the birthday of Jesus Christ. Since then, the Christmas festival is celebrated with great pomp all over the world.