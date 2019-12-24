Merry Christmas Eve 2019: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Cards, Greetings
Merry Christmas 2019 Eve Images, Quotes, Wishes
Merry Christmas 2019 Eve Images, Quotes, Wishes(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)

Merry Christmas Eve 2019: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Cards, Greetings

raghav goyal
Lifestyle

Christmas Day is celebrated all around the world on 25 December. People start celebrating this festival from the evening of 24 December. But do you know why this festival is celebrated? Christians celebrate this festival as the birthday of Jesus Christ. They consider Jesus Christ as the son of God.

On Christmas, people greet each other with cakes and sweets, and with these celebrations, preparations for the arrival of the new year also begin.

Check out these amazing images, quotes, wishes, cards and greetings for your loved ones.

Christmas 2019 Wishes, Images, Cards, Quotes and Greetings

Christmas 2019 Wishes
Christmas 2019 Wishes
(Photo: iStock Images)

"Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday!

Have a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year!"

Christmas 2019 Wishes
Christmas 2019 Wishes
(Photo Courtesy: The QUint)

"May this season of giving be the start of your better life.

Have a great and blessed holiday!"

Christmas 2019 Wishes
Christmas 2019 Wishes
(Photo Courtesy: The QUint)

"May this Christmas season bring you nothing but fond memories,

Happiness and laughter, Merry Christmas 2019"

Christmas 2019 Wishes
Christmas 2019 Wishes
(Photo Courtesy: The QUint)

"Wish you all the best this holiday season

and throughout the year,

Merry Christmas!"

Christmas 2019 Wishes
Christmas 2019 Wishes
(Photo Courtesy: The QUint)

"May you receive the greatest gift of all this Christmas,
someone to share your life with, Merry Christmas!"

Christmas 2019 Wishes
Christmas 2019 Wishes
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Christmas 2019 Wishes in Telugu
Christmas 2019 Wishes in Telugu
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Christmas 2019 Wishes in Malayalam
Christmas 2019 Wishes in Malayalam
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Christmas 2019 Wishes in Tamil
Christmas 2019 Wishes in Tamil
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

