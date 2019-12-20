Christmas 2019: Gift Ideas for Parents, Children and Couples
Christmas Day is celebrated all over the world on 25 December. People celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm. The market is decorated with Christmas trees and lights and is crowded with many people. People celebrate this special day by giving gifts to their friends and family.
If you have not yet decided what to gift your friends and family on Christmas this year, here are some gift ideas about what you can buy from very easily while also staying within your budget.
Chocolate
The tradition of gifting chocolates and sweets on the special occasion of Christmas has been going on for ages. Chocolate is liked by most people, from kids to adults, and it is also a great gift for your loved ones. A beautiful packing of the gift may make it more attractive and creative.
Bluetooth Earphones
In today’s time, bluetooth earphones are preferred by many people. If you want, you can gift this to your husband or your wife. If you feel this will exceed your budget, there are many substitutes available which can be bought within your budget.
Fitness Band
Right now, fitness tracker gadgets are grabbing people’s attention as they are innovative and very helpful. You can gift a fitness band to your husband, wife and kids on Christmas this year. This band keeps a track of their health and fitness via bluetooth through the smartphone and relays information to the app. If someone in your family is very conscious of their health, then it will be a very beneficial product for them.
Saregama Carvaan
Parents mostly don’t keep up with contemporary music and you must have heard them listen to classic old songs by Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Alka Yagnik. So this Christmas you can gift them a Saregama Carvaan, which has around 5,000 evergreen songs preloaded in it.
Perfume
A signature perfume should be classic and wearable on every occasion. People can gift perfumes to their partners, which are fragrant and make for excellent gifts, this Christmas.
Goody Bags
Children love goody bags full of sweets and other small gifts. This year, giving a goody bag to your children will make them happy and the gift can also be made at home very easily.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)