Chinese New Year 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards, Greetings and Quotes
The first day of Chinese New Year (Year of the Rat) which is also known as the Lunar New Year and the Spring Festival will be celebrated on Saturday, 25 January.
In Mainland China, the festival is mostly known as Spring Festival and is also celebrated as the Lunar New Year in Asia. The festival will end with the Lantern Festival, which is 15 days after the first day of the Chinese New Year.
This festival marks the beginning of a new year according to the Chinese traditional calendar. It is the longest holiday in China as the celebration starts from New Year’s Eve and last till the end of the Chinese New Year, hence making it a 40-day long festival.
Apart from China, this festival is also observed in the neighbouring cultures with different names such as Korean New Year, Tết Holiday in Vietnam and the Losar of Tibet. If you want to greet your loved ones on the occasion of Chinese New Year this year, here are some images, cards, wishes and quotes.
Happy Chinese New Year 2020 Wishes, Images, Greetings and Quotes
“Happy Chinese New Year! Always welcome the new morning with a new spirit, a smile on your face, love in your heart and good thoughts in your mind.”
“May wealth always come your way. May it be auspicious and as you wish. A Charm to Bring Satisfaction and Happiness Year by Year. Happy Chinese New Year”
“Wishing you good fortune on the Chinese New Year.”
“May your days be as glittery as a diamond, may your friends be as good as gold, may your heart stay as green as an emerald, and may your soul remain as pure as a pearl. Happy Chinese New Year.”
As per the myth about the beast 'Nian', a large number of firecrackers are set off at the midnight of the Chinese New Year's eve to frighten the evil monsters and bad luck, whereas, in the morning lighting firecrackers are considered as welcoming the New Year and good luck.
