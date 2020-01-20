Chinese New Year 2020 Date, Celebration, Significance and Customs

Chinese New Year is the longest holiday celebrated in China, as the celebrations start from the New Year's Eve and last till the end of the Chinese New Year, therefore, making it a 40-day long celebration. Apart from the celebrations in China, neighbouring cultures has also get influenced by the Chinese New Year celebration.

The Lunar New Year celebrations are also observed in Korea, Vietnam and Tibet as Korean New Year, Tết Holiday in Vietnam and the Losar of Tibet. It is also celebrated in other regions and countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, Mauritius, North America and some parts of Europe etc.