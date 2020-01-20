Chinese New Year 2020 Date, Celebration, Significance and Customs
Chinese New Year, or Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is celebrated on the occasion of the beginning of a new year according to the traditional Chinese calendar. The first day of the Chinese new year is celebrated when the first new moon appears, which is usually between 21 January to 20 February. This year, in 2020, the Chinese new year will be celebrated on 25 January 2020. The festival will last for 15 days from the beginning of the Chinese New Year.
Mostly in Mainland China, the festival is known as the Spring Festival and is also celebrated as the Lunar New Year in Asia. Traditional customs are observed from the evening prior to the first day of the Chinese New year to the Lantern Festival, which is observed as the 15th or the last day of the festival.
Chinese New Year is the longest holiday celebrated in China, as the celebrations start from the New Year's Eve and last till the end of the Chinese New Year, therefore, making it a 40-day long celebration. Apart from the celebrations in China, neighbouring cultures has also get influenced by the Chinese New Year celebration.
The Lunar New Year celebrations are also observed in Korea, Vietnam and Tibet as Korean New Year, Tết Holiday in Vietnam and the Losar of Tibet. It is also celebrated in other regions and countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, Mauritius, North America and some parts of Europe etc.
As per the myth about the beast 'Nian', a large number of firecrackers are set off at the midnight of the Chinese New Year's eve to frighten the evil monsters and bad luck, whereas, in the morning lighting firecrackers are considered as welcoming the New Year and good luck.
