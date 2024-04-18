UN Chinese Language Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance and Celebration

UN Chinese Language Day is celebrated every year on 20 April. This day is not an arbitrary choice, but it is related to the traditional Chinese Lunisolar calendar, which divides the year into 24 solar terms. Each solar term is representative of a different season and the astrological events that occur during that time.

The six solar terms are known as the Winter Solstice, the Spring Equinox, the Lunar New Year, the Moon Festival, and the Qingming Festival. The sixth solar term is called Guyu, which means 'Rain of Millet.' It usually falls on 19 or 20 April in the Gregorian calendar. This is the day when farmers traditionally sow their fields in China, and it is also a day to honor Cangjie, the mythical inventor of the Chinese language.