UN Chinese Language Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance and Celebration

UN Chinese Language Day is celebrated every year on 20 April. This day is not an arbitrary choice, but it is related to the traditional Chinese Lunisolar calendar, which divides the year into 24 solar terms. Each solar term is representative of a different season and the astrological events that occur during that time.
The six solar terms are known as the Winter Solstice, the Spring Equinox, the Lunar New Year, the Moon Festival, and the Qingming Festival. The sixth solar term is called Guyu, which means 'Rain of Millet.' It usually falls on 19 or 20 April in the Gregorian calendar. This is the day when farmers traditionally sow their fields in China, and it is also a day to honor Cangjie, the mythical inventor of the Chinese language.
Chinese Language Day 2024 Date
This year, Chinese Language Day 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, 20 April.
Theme of UN Chinese Language Day 2024
The theme of Chinese Language Day 2024 is not known yet.
History of Chinese Language Day
Chinese language has been evolving for thousands of years. Oracle bone inscriptions are the oldest Chinese characters known to us, and they were commonly used during the Shang Dynasty. Over time, the pattern of Chinese characters on tortoise shells evolved into the first generation of Chinese characters. Until the unification of China by Qin Shihuang, the writing system of each kingdom was different. Qin Shihuang standardized the Chinese language, but the writing style evolved rapidly during this period, eventually leading to the end of ancient writing scripts.
Chinese characters have evolved thousands of years over the course of history, carrying a rich civilization with it. In 1946, Chinese was made an official language at the UN in 2010. Besides, the language days for all six official languages were introduced to promote greater equality and diversity in UN languages. This initiative inspired countless linguists and future leaders to become proficient in language and communication skills.
Significance of Chinese Language Day
The UN Chinese language day is celebrated to commemorate Cangjie, an ancient Chinese historian and inventor of Chinese characters. On Chinese Language Day, the UN and its affiliated organisations host activities that highlight the elegance and rich cultural heritage of the Chinese language. Reputable Chinese writers, poets, and calligraphers present at workshops and seminars. All throughout the world, there are calligraphy exhibitions, martial arts performances, and concerts with Chinese music. The main aim of this day is to promote Chinese Language globally.
