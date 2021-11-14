Children's Day 2021: Theme, History And Significance
Childrens' day also known as 'Bal Diwas' will be celebrated on 14 November 2021.
Children's day is celebrated every year on 14 November 2021 to celebrate children and the joy they bring all over the world.
The day also marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who was extremely fond of children. In fact, it was his love and affinity towards children that the Children's Film Society India was established in 1955.
Children's day is thus celebrated as a day to not only remember the importance of children but also their rights and care for their needs.
Thus, teachers and parents across the globe celebrate this day by engaging positively in programs and competitions to keep the children they love entertained.
Children's Day 2021: History and Significance
Pandit Nehru was a firm believer of children's education right from the start. He believed it was imperative to educate children for a new India and thus after he passed away in 1964, India began to celebrate children's day not on the International Children's day date set forth by the United Nations ( 20 November 2021) but on the birth anniversary of Pandit Nehru, 14 November 2021.
While this day is not a gazetted holiday in India, people still remember Nehru fondly and his innumerable contributions to the welfare of Indian society. He was often called 'Chacha Nehru' as well by children for they adored him wherever he went.
Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, we all must remember that children are the most vulnerable. Hence, while vaccinations are underway nationwide, we must still be careful this children's day and think of our children's well being while organizing events and programs.
This is also why most schools across India have decided to host online celebrations this year instead of physically organizing events.
