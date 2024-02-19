Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Date, Significance, Quotes, and Wishes

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is observed on 19 February every year to mark the birth anniversary of one of the greatest Maratha Emperors Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This year will mark the 394th birthday of the valiant Maratha King. Also known as Shivaji Jayanti, this day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra and different Maratha speaking communities of India.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is recognized twice in a year because according to Samvat Hindu Calendar, Shivaji was born on the 3rd day of Phalgun while as as per Gregorian calendar the birth date of Shivaji Maharaj is 19 February.
Let us check out the Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti date, significance, quotes, wishes, messages, and other details below.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 Date
This year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti will be observed on Monday, 19 February 2024.
Significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Why is it Celebrated?
Shivaji Maharaj is remembered for his ability to preserve Hindu customs, bring the Maratha people together against foreign invaders, and advance a decentralised administration structure. He was titled 'Chhatrapati' or 'paramount sovereign' for his bravery, strategic ability, and dedication to justice. He is admired for all of these qualities.
Millions of people are still inspired by Shivaji Maharaj's ideas of bravery, honesty, and self-governance, which makes his Jayanti a momentous time for contemplating his life and values.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj led the foundation of the Maratha Empire and is renowned for his warfare strategies, administrative skills, heroism, and other gallantry skills. He was born in the Bhonsle Maratha clan, in present-day Maharashtra on 19 February 1630.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: 10 Best Quotes by the Great Maratha King
Here is the list of famous quotes by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Do not think of the enemy as weak, but do not also overestimate their strength.
When you are enthusiastic, the mountain also looks like a clay pile.
Never bend your head always hold it high.
Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive.
Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government.
Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a Mother.
Verily, Islam and Hinduism are terms of contrast. They are used by the true Divine painter for blending the colours and filling in the outlines. If it is a mosque, the call to prayer is chanted in remembrance of Him. If it is a temple, the balls are rung in yearning for Him alone.
No need to learn from your own fault. We can learn a lot from others’ mistakes.
A courageous & brave man also bends in the honour of the learned and wise. Because courage also comes from knowledge and wisdom.
One small step taken to reach a small milestone later helps you achieve the bigger goal.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Wishes, Messages, and Greetings
May you achieve great success in life with the blessings of Shivaji Maharaj. Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024.
Let us follow the great principles of Shivaji Maharaj. Greetings on Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
Shivaji Maharaj is one of the greatest and brave leaders of our country. Let us pay tribute to him on this day. Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
Shivaji Jayanti serves as a constant reminder of Chhatrapati Shivaji's valiant deeds, which will inspire future generations. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!
I hope that Shivaji Maharaj's blessings continue to surround you. May you live a prosperous life and realise your aspirations. Greetings of Shivaji Jayanti.
The strength and valour of Shivaji Maharaj will continue to inspire future generations. I wish you a happy Shivaji Jayanti 2024.
Shivaji Mahara is and will always be the pride of our country. appy Shivaji Jayanti 2024.
