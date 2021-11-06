Chhath Puja 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Significance

As mentioned above, Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun, the God of Energy). Lord Surya is worshipped on all four days of Chhath Puja.

Four days of Chhath are: Nahay Khay, Kharna, Chhath Puja and Usha Arghya.

People who participate in Chhath Puja observe different kinds of fasts, and follow traditional rituals while praying to Lord Surya on all four days.

According to Drik Panchang, Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath.