Chhath Puja 2020: Important Puja Dates, Time & Shubh Muhurat

Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali with the worshiping of the sun, is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Nepal between October and November to bring peace and prosperity to the family.

This festival, which starts on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, is celebrated till Saptami Tithi. It starts with ‘Nahay Khay’ and ends with ‘Usha Arghya’, which is the last day of Chhath on 20 November. On this day, Vratis eat satvik food.