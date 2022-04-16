Heartwarming Quotes by Charlie Chaplin on His Birth Anniversary

Charlie Chaplin's birthday is on Saturday, 16 April 2022 and here are some famous quotes by the comic genius that everyone should know:

"You'll find that life is still worthwhile if you just smile."– Charlie Chaplin

"I don't believe that the public knows what it wants; this is the conclusion that I have drawn from my career." – Charlie Chaplin

"To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it!" – Charlie Chaplin

"A tramp, a gentleman, a poet, a dreamer, a lonely fellow, always hopeful of romance and adventure." – Charlie Chaplin

"What do you want a meaning for? Life is a desire, not a meaning." – Charlie Chaplin