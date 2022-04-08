Durga Ashtami 2022: Date, Wishes, Images, and More
On Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship Mahagauri, one of the nine forms of Durga.
The festival of Chaitra Navratri 2022 commenced on Saturday, 2 April 2022. It is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus as it is the first Navratri of the year.
During Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship the nine forms of Durga. The festival, therefore, goes on for nine days.
Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of March or April. This year, Chaitra Navratri began in the first week of April.
The Chaitra Navratri Ashtami and Navami are extremely significant days. Navratri Durga Ashtami 2022 will be celebrated by devotees on Saturday, 9 April 2022.
The Durga Ashtami is auspicious for Hindus as it is the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri. This year, Durga Ashtami falls on 9 April 2022.
It is believed that Goddess Mahagauri has the power to fulfil all the desires and wishes of the devotees.
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Durga Ashtami Wishes
Here are some wishes on the occasion of Durga Ashtami that you can share with your friends and family:
Let's hope the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring you joy and happiness. Wish you a very Happy Durga Ashtami 2022.
We should all celebrate the occasion of Durga Ashtami together and seek the blessings of the Goddess. Wishing everybody a blessed Durga Ashtami 2022.
May Goddess Durga give you the strength to fight evil and surround yourself with goodness. Happy Durga Ashtami.
Navratri Durga Ashtami 2022 Images
