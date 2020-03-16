Navratri 2020: Chaitra Month to Start From 25 March This Year

Navratri is celebrated twice a year in India. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of March-April every year, whereas Shardiya Navratri falls at the time of autumn.

This year Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated from 25 March, hence, the Hindu New Year Vikram Samvat 2077 will also begin from 25 March this year. The month of Chaitra is considered to be the first month of the Hindu New Year.

As Chaitra Navratri will commence from the afternoon of 24 March, the rituals and worshipping of Goddess Durga will be performed on the next day ie the morning of 25 March. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for a duration of nine days, starting from 'Pratipada' (1st day) till 'Navami' (the 9th day).