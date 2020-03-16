Navratri 2020: Chaitra Month to Start From 25 March This Year
Navratri is celebrated twice a year in India. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of March-April every year, whereas Shardiya Navratri falls at the time of autumn.
This year Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated from 25 March, hence, the Hindu New Year Vikram Samvat 2077 will also begin from 25 March this year. The month of Chaitra is considered to be the first month of the Hindu New Year.
As Chaitra Navratri will commence from the afternoon of 24 March, the rituals and worshipping of Goddess Durga will be performed on the next day ie the morning of 25 March. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for a duration of nine days, starting from 'Pratipada' (1st day) till 'Navami' (the 9th day).
Chaitra Navratri 2020: Significance of Each Day
During this festival, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped each day. Maa Shailaputri is worshipped on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, followed by worshipping Maa Brahmacharini on the second day, Maa Chandraghanta on the third day, Maa Kushmanda on the fourth, Maa Skandamata on the fifth, Maa Katyayani on the sixth, Maa Kaalratri on the seventh, Maa Mahagauri on the eighth, and lastly Maa Siddhidatri on the ninth day.