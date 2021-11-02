Celebrate Diwali 2021 Without Crackers: Here's How
Read on to find five best ways to celebrate Diwali 2021 without crackers
For the longest time, bursting of crackers has been associated with Diwali. In fact, crackers have always been an indispensable part of Diwali celebrations where both children and adults have indulged in the bursting of crackers and making the festival of lights even more enjoyable.
However, we must remember that while the bursting of crackers may be fun for a short duration of time, it has large-scale implications for both the air and the soil. In fact, it is the worst kind of pollution we can contribute to willingly and especially during testing COVID-19 times, we at The Quint encourage everyone to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali 2021.
Here are top five ways for you to celebrate Diwali 2021 without crackers
1. Use More Diyas
Diyas were the traditional items used to celebrate Diwali and for all the right reasons. They are not only reusable and cost-effective but also fill your entire house with light. If you have younger children at home, you can always get them to make DIY diyas to keep them occupied and steer them away from crackers. This will not only be a great idea to keep them engaged but also make them learn the importance of preventing air and soil pollution.
2. Bring Back Rangolis
Rangolis are one of the traditional customs of Diwali and they not only make your creativities start flowing but also help you bond as a family. Hence this Diwali 2021, get together with your family members, use colour or flower petals to make some rangolis around your house and decorate them with traditional diyas to get the perfect look.
3. Make Home-Made Lanterns
Homemade lanterns are an amazing substitute to crackers. Not only are they safer for you, your children and the environment but also extremely cost effective. You can simply purchase glitter or colorful papers from your nearby stationary shop, find an innovative video online and release your very own home made lanterns on Diwali night as a beautiful way to celebrate this festival of lights.
4. Donate
While you may be choosing to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali, there are thousands of children in the country who do not have enough food to eat or clothes to put on their back. Hence, this Diwali 2021, choose to gift some sweets, clothes or toys to underprivileged children and fill their Diwali with loads of happiness.
What's more, charity and donations are given huge importance in traditional Hindu scriptures. Hence, by making thoughtful donations, you will not only be helping the needy but also uphold your ancient scriptures and feel closer to your religious traditions.
5. Celebrate With Your Friends and Family
There is no better way than to celebrate Diwali 2021 than with your loved ones. So organize a house party if you can and cook some delicious Diwali meals and celebrate this auspicious festival with your loved ones. Not only will it be far more satisfying but also help you feel the essence of Diwali by being with the people who matter the most.
So let's go back to the traditional methods of celebrating Diwali and make healthier and safer choices this year for Diwali 2021.
We at The Quint wish you a very Happy Diwali in advance.
