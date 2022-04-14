ADVERTISEMENT

BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Famous Quotes, Wishes, Images and Status

BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 is on Thursday, 14 April 2022.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Celebrate the works of Dr BR Ambedkar on 14 April 2022.</p></div>
i

BR Ambedkar Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, 14 April 2022. This day marks the birth anniversary of India's first law minister, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Dr BR Ambedkar is hailed as the father of the Indian Constitution. It is under his chairmanship that the world's longest written Constitution was framed by the Constituent Assembly.

Ambedkar Jayanti is also celebrated to remember the works of Dr BR Ambedkar and his fight against social evils like oppression and caste discrimination.

He strongly opposed the caste system and worked towards eradicating it from society.

Also Read

Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Quotes, Images, Messages, and Status

Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Quotes, Images, Messages, and Status
Dr BR Ambedkar stood in solidarity with the oppressed and worked towards uplifting the lives of women, labourers, and untouchables.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 will be observed on 14 April 2022 to celebrate Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary and his works.

Also Read

BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Speech and Essay Ideas For Students

BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Speech and Essay Ideas For Students
ADVERTISEMENT

To celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, we have some quotes and wishes that you can share with your loved ones.

BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Quotes

  • "Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man's life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self." - Dr BR Ambedkar.

  • "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - Dr BR Ambedkar.

  • "A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society." - Dr BR Ambedkar.

BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Images

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Images.</p></div>

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Images.

(Photo: Reuters)

Also Read

Jhulelal Jayanti 2022: Cheti Chand Wishes, Quotes, Images and Significance

Jhulelal Jayanti 2022: Cheti Chand Wishes, Quotes, Images and Significance
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ambedkar Jayanti is on 14 April.</p></div>

Ambedkar Jayanti is on 14 April.

(Photo: Kamran Akhter / The Quint)
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes</p></div>

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes

(Photo: iStock)

Also Read

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2022: Famous Quotes & Significance

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2022: Famous Quotes & Significance
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×