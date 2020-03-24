Stay Home & Pick Up a Book, India: Lockdown Reading Suggestions

Staying in has never been more important to the world. India is under lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Suddenly, with the outside world now forbidden, more and more people are discovering the charm of indoor hobbies. And the itch to go read.

If you're one of those who want to use your quarantine to fall in love with reading again, or just want to escape from the chaos of the world a bit, here's a reading list from the world of Indian literature.