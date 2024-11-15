'We Will Always Use Persuasion, Not Coercion': KP Singh's DLF Success Story

Dayaram did a wonderful job seeding all the villagers with the stories of KP’s success in Delhi. Dayaram reminded them, ‘If the government acquires your land for infrastructure, you will get peanuts. The man who made us all millionaires was none other than 'Kaptaan Sahab' – KP Singh. We trusted him, and you should too.’ This got the farmers of Gurgaon wondering if luck could possibly strike them too.

Back at KP’s side, Amritlal reported, ‘KP sahab, our villagers share common woes. They need education, healthcare and livelihoods.’ KP’s network was wide. After all, he had been advocating for change in policy with the highest levels in the Haryana government and was connected to people from the CM down to the assistant deputy collectors of Gurgaon. Since he would talk to the junior bureaucrats while waiting before meetings for their bosses, he knew several who could assist him in providing help to the farmers—whether it was admissions in government schools or colleges or hospital admissions.

Being an urban real estate tycoon, KP risked alienating the farmers. But he thought back to how Chaudhary sahab had conducted himself with farmers during the time he was buying land in Delhi in the 1950s. He would dress like the farmers, speak like them and accord them complete respect. Taking a cue from that memory, every evening, KP shed his business veneer and wore a simple white kurta pyjama, a shawl and leather juttis. He added one extra element – a black army beret.

He had been informed that many Gurgaon farmers had something in common. One member of their family was or had been part of the Indian Army. KP also had three distinct advantages. First, he was a Jat himself; every second farming family was Jat. Second, his ego- free communication, which he had honed whilst in the army.