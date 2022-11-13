New Book Explores Lives of Forgotten Heroes Who Fought To Uphold Their Culture

The Mughals then advanced with a fleet of boats, but they could not stand or defend the incessant cannonade of the Ahoms. By the midnight of 2 November 1667, Itakhuli and the contiguous garrison of Guwahati fell into Ahom hands and the Mughals were chased out of the region to the mouth of the Manaha river, the original boundary of their empire with Assam.

Syed Firuz Khan and several others were taken captive by the Ahoms; many were executed and others sent to the jails in Gargaon. Thus, within a short span of merely two months the Ahoms manage to flush the Mughals out of Guwahati and west Assam and regain their lost glory and possessions. For his chivalry and the first major success, Lachit Barphukan was presented with the Hengdang, a gold-plated sword by the king.

The Ahoms knew that the Mughals would not let go so easily and would come back again. Hence, retaining Guwahati that they managed to wrest was essential. Fortifications in Guwahati were strengthened on a maddening war footing.

Atan Buragohain was appointed to erect the necessary fortifications on both banks of the river, while Lachit Barphukan was asked to post a contingent of soldiers at all the important and strategic locations. On the pretext of going on a hunt, Lachit would often inspect the passes and defiles in and around Guwahati.

Every part of Guwahati was well-covered and protected. Guns were mounted in the ramparts and on hill slopes and valleys in a state of perennial alert. Lachit Barphukan was merciless when it came to dereliction of duty on anybody’s part.