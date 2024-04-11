Book Excerpt| How I Closely Witnessed the Metamorphosis of India-Bangladesh Ties

(Extracted with permission from Pinak Ranjan Chakraborty's book Transformation Emergence of Bangladesh and Evolution of India-Bangladesh Ties, published by KW Publishers Pvt Ltd. Paragraph breaks have been added for readers’ convenience).

When I arrived in Dhaka on 7 January 2007, Bangladesh was teetering on the brink of chaos. The new CTG took over on 11 January 2007 and this day became known as Bangladesh’s 1/11, taking off from 9/11.

The Army told President Iajuddin Ahmed to declare an Emergency and suspend the Constitution. Tarique Rahman's supporters in the President’s office were dismissed and physically removed by the Army’s representatives, reportedly led by Lt General Masud Uddin Chowdhury, a former member of the Rakkhi Bahini. President Iajuddin was forced to resign as CTG and the Advisers were also told to resign. Iajuddin continued as President.

Dr Fakhruddin Ahmed, an eminent economist, a former World Bank employee, and former head of the Central Bank, took over as Chief Adviser of the CTG and Head of Government, a position akin to the Prime Minister.