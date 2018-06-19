How Indira Gandhi ‘Emotionally Blackmailed’ PN Haksar to Return

Jairam Ramesh, in his latest book titled Intertwined Lives, traces the relationship between Indira Gandhi and her principal secretary PN Haksar, whom he remembers as the former prime minister’s “ideological anchor and moral compass”.

Haksar took over as secretary to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on 6 May 1967 and resigned on 15 January 1973. He had been at her side for more than half a decade.

In his new book, Jairam Ramesh chronicles how the relationship between Haksar and Indira went downhill. In one of the chapters titled “A Prime Minister’s Special Envoy”, Ramesh talks about what, according to him, could have led to the trouble between Gandhi and Haksar.

Note: The following text contains excerpts from the book, published with permission from Simon & Schuster India. Only the headings have been added to each section for the reader’s benefit.