Book Excerpt: Being Blacklisted in Pakistan, 26/11 Covert Ops & 'Codename Kesar'

The team arranged for Kesar to cross the LoC into Uri, a district on the Indian side of Kashmir. Since the Indian Army keeps a sharp eye on border infiltration and has orders to shoot to kill, seniors within the organisation were requested to allow the operative to cross over.

Upon his return, a passport was issued in his name, and the next step was to get a visa. This was a relatively easier task than infiltrating the ranks of the terror organisation that was planning a big attack. Why else would they ask for Indian SIM cards?

The visa application was submitted with a written request from hard-line separatist, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, well-known for his calls for Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan, as also for his infamous calendars wherein he exhorted Kashmir’s youth to take to the streets in protest. Geelani’s calendars kicked in at all times: when a militant was killed; when innocents became victims of gun battles between the security forces and the terrorists. Calls for curfew were even issued by Geelani on dates commemorating the anniversary of the United Nation’s resolution on Kashmir.

Sahai’s team was confident that Kesar’s visa would be issued. It was well known within official circles that applications recommended by Geelani were processed within a day by the Pakistan High Commission. Mukhtar was back from Kolkata with the SIM cards and Kesar had a valid visa. The SIM cards were stitched into the pages of a diary and handed over to Kesar, who crossed the land border at Wagah, to return to his comrades, whose trust he already had. Indian officials at Wagah were told to let Kesar pass.