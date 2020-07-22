‘There Was No Grand Plan To Start A Movement From Shaheen Bagh’

As the sound of gunshots reverberated in Jamia Millia Islamia—where students had been demonstrating peacefully against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)—and the air filled with clouds of tear gas, people from nearby ghettos started pouring out onto the streets. There was fear, panic, disbelief and chaos. What if their children had been shot, brutalised or detained? People started knocking on their neighbours’ doors and informing those who hadn’t heard the news. Within minutes their phones were buzzing with videos of students being dragged into the streets by policemen and mercilessly assaulted with lathis. There were reports of cops entering the campus library, the university mosque, classrooms and even the girls’ hostel. As pictures of bleeding and battered students went viral, people started running towards the university campus to save their children.

Thirty-eight-year-old Malka, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, said she was preparing dinner when she got a call from a sobbing friend whose daughter was trapped inside the campus. She left the vegetables half-cut on the kitchen counter, the masala half-cooked on the stove, picked up her dupatta and made a dash for the door.