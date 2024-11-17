'Ram Ya Rozgaar?': The Real Winners & Losers of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The grey-haired Prasad was no political novice but a nine-time MLA. He was jailed during the Emergency and won his first assembly election in 1977, the tumultuous year of the victory of the Janata Party. He was then a young political activist, a self-confessed ‘chela’ (follower) of the former Prime Minister and Lok Dal leader Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Such was his devotion to his mentor that he could not attend his father’s last rites as he was away in Amethi during the 1981 by-polls in which Rajiv Gandhi made his electoral debut by defeating the Lok Dal’s Sharad Yadav. Prasad was Yadav’s campaign manager and had been instructed by Charan Singh not to leave the counting room till the last vote was counted.

Prasad’s staunch loyalty extended to ‘Netaji’ Mulayam Singh Yadav when the Samajwadi Party was formed in 1992. The Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh was one of several regional parties that emerged when the Janata Dal fragmented across the country.

A Dalit face from the Pasi subcaste in a Yadav-dominated party, Prasad was unwavering in his commitment to Netaji, even when the BSP became the preferred option for the majority of Dalit voters. ‘Hamari rajneeti wafaddari ki hai, avsarwadi nahi (My politics is of loyalty, not opportunism),’ he said. Which is why when Akhilesh Yadav offered him a ticket, he unhesitatingly agreed to take up the Faizabad challenge.