The Deoband Conundrum: The Madrasa That Stood Still in Time

The summer of 2013 was cruel for the 200-year-old Madrasa Aliya in Rampur. Built by the Nawab family in 1774, the madrasa was demolished in July 2013 following a dispute between the members of Madrasa Trust and the local MLA, Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan, now a Lok Sabha MP from Rampur.

At its prime, the madrasa was a source of pride for the denizens of the western Uttar Pradesh township, otherwise well known for its Raza Library and notorious for its knives.