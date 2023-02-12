Book Excerpt: Interrogating Caste Worlds of Cosmopolitan Elite & Nouveau Riche

They engage in alien activities such as Model United Nations in their respective colleges and occupy the centre of debating societies, literary societies, drama societies, etc., in the top colleges, where they get to study. Latest TV series, popular culture gossip, Coke Studio Pakistan, fashion and literature from the West form an integral part of their young lives, while caste morality remains intact in their families. The majority of the Dalit–Bahujan students do not understand the references made by the people belonging to these social groups upon encountering them in university spaces or on social media. Their consumerist ways are embedded in the competition, which defines their habits, their way of life and posturing.

Owing to psychological reasons, they find it extremely difficult to stay behind the screen; they are brought up to become entitled and never sit back and question why they are where they are. During childhood, their parents groom them to feel like they are at the centre of the universe, which is fine, but they define it by looking down and distancing themselves from close interactions with the ‘uncultured masses’. It takes a long time to even realise that there exists a world outside of their lives and that their terms of the debate are accessible only to a tiny minority like them.

This particular section lives with a false sense of transcendence, thinking they share a universality which is unique to them, and they attribute it to the misguided rhetoric that caste, religion and regional advantages are outmoded ideas having no relevance to them. They go on living a hedonistic life with all the accumulated wealth and luxury. As soon as they finish their courses, they can either choose to take a break, go abroad for further studies, find jobs or take up business in whichever field their parents and kin networks help them with.