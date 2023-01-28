Book Excerpt: ‘2040: The Battle for Life’ Talks About A Possible Catastrophe

Chapter 1

When I look back, the chain of events which had shaken up India and parts of the world, had started so innocuously, so casually, that it could have been just another day. I believe in being upbeat, taking risks and then enjoying the idea that you are alive today and need to make the most of it. Little did I know that soon my life was about to be entangled in what can truly be termed as the mother of all emergencies, where my life and that of yours, as well as countless others, was at risk.

Nobody would have imagined in 2023 that 2040 would be such a deadly year. I was fifteen in 2023 and had started taking interest in world events. As I had lived through 2030 and 2035, I had seen the world swing between good and bad times. I always believed that the good guys would somehow win.

But then 2040 happened.

That cold day of December 2040 was the day where it all began...

xxx

When Rohit Singh walked into his office on the 66th floor of the World Live Media Multiplex in Gurugram, he was in a pensive mood. He had just got off the automated self-driving pod which had flown him directly from his home to the hub, his own floor space in the MwM News channel office. A slim man, just under six feet in height, and dressed in a blue suit for his news anchoring spot, Rohit always believed in radiating enthusiasm. But...

Why am I so edgy today? He took a deep breath and looked at the rows upon rows of desks where men and women—at least thirty of them—working on the computers, getting the last edits in, were giving final touches for 5D hologram telecasts.

The newsroom is my high, my nasha, my life... and I love being here! He quickly reminded himself. And at thirty-two I have at least twenty more years before I burn out at this hectic pace. He smiled politely as Debu, his faithful, workaholic news editor, who sported a trimmed beard, had started walking along with him to accompany him to his cabin, then nodded at the two interns who wished him.

This is the high-voltage current I need every day.

He walked past Mini, the robot secretary dutifully working outside his cabin, hearing the pleasant mechanical good evening. And then took his chair behind his sleek oval desk. Two more people from the newsroom joined him around the table.

“Boss, we have forty minutes before we go live. All the stories have been neatly stacked up. However, there is a big international story developing.” Debu addressed him, his neatly trimmed bearded face, breaking into a terse smile. “More violence breaking out in the Middle East and a mysterious terror group has threatened to crash nuclear equipped drones at various places in the world. More news on this is coming through.”

Violence was no longer news as far as they were concerned. The danger was the intensity. Since 2020 terror groups had started using drones and then added nuclear technology and over the next 20 years they had used such highly remote and destructive methods to make ever-increasing territorial claims.

“Does this impact the current line-up of stories? Remember, our focus is still on the big build-up for December 31, 2050, soft stories on how we are almost midway to a brave new world!”

A brave new world. Am I being flippant about the colossal dangers of the current international scenario? He tossed this thought out of his mind too.

“Rohit, our loyalty is to the news and events. So, the danger of war comes first,” Priyanka Grover, one of his team of content writers pointed out. “Anyway, it is the same world. Nothing new. Just our bravery overpowered by foolishness.”

He knew that was coming. Priyanka, like him, was a news junkie and just four years younger. She had short black hair, was five foot five inches and had a perked-up nose. She had left a career in banking to be part of the daily exhausting, invigorating grind of news media. He loved to fight each news issue with her. There was an undercurrent of mutual attraction too, in the debates.

“Yes, a foolish new world! Happy?” He gave a laugh. As he looked into her deep brown eyes he, like always, felt there was a degree of promise. “Anyway, it’s not for us to reason why. We are the fly on the wall. Just reporting what is happening.”

Debu brought the subject back to the immediate. “The dangers of further nuclear contamination increase in case this terrorist group unloads its nukes through drones and missile systems. They are also claiming that they have biotechnology and a virus that can clear out countries of people without damaging anything. The UN is going to have an emergency session in the next three hours on how to tackle this.”

“Any danger to India?” Rohit asked quickly.

“Not immediately but it’s a connected world. Nuclear or viral contamination spreads faster than it can be contained,” Debu said seriously. “And remember Covid-19... it started from Wuhan in China and swept all the countries of the globe leaving behind a huge amount of dead.”

Of course, Rohit remembered. He was twelve then. The relentless news coverage and repeated lockdowns were part of his memory. “Take this up as the lead story. After that, the feel-good stuff will follow. The mid-century paradise as we move towards 2050 and the twenty-second century.”

He measured his words, then added, “We could do a counter story too. 2050: The Earth vs Earthlings! The planet and the human species with clashing agendas.”