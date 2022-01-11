Army & the Courts: Human Rights, Justice and Why Military Law Matters

Navdeep opens the book with an overview where he emphasises, as also held by the Supreme Court and various High Courts, that justice cannot be sacrificed in the name of discipline. He points out that fairness and justice lead to better discipline. He also encourages young officers of the government dealing with the law not to get personally enmeshed in litigation by making it an ego issue but to assist the courts at arriving at justice. He also explains areas that require reform, especially the independence of military juries and that of the prosecution.

Franklin provides a brief introduction of each chapter by explaining its context and subject matter. He explains how the idea of the book germinated in various sessions and conferences around the world, where he and Navdeep were together (both of them were also participants in the conceptualisation of the Yale Draft – an improvement of the United Nations Principles on the administration of military justice, initiated at the Yale Law School). He recalls they both were always curious to learn more about how constitutional courts have performed the delicate balancing of national military prerogatives and individual rights.