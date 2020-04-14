Bohag Bihu 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards, and Messages For Loved Ones

Bohag Bihu also known as Rongali Bihu is being celebrated in India on 14 April. This festival is mostly observed in the Indian state of Assam and northeast India. The festival, which depicts a set of three different cultural festivals of Assam, marks the beginning of the harvest season.

Mostly there are three primary types of Bihu, Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, Kati Bihu or Kongali Bihu, and Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu. People are observed greeting their loved ones by sending messages and wishes on this day. So, we got some images, wishes, and messages which you can send to your family and friends.