Bohag Bihu 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards, and Messages For Loved Ones

Bohag Bihu also known as Rongali Bihu is being celebrated in India on 14 April. This festival is mostly observed in the Indian state of Assam and northeast India. The festival, which depicts a set of three different cultural festivals of Assam, marks the beginning of the harvest season.
Mostly there are three primary types of Bihu, Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, Kati Bihu or Kongali Bihu, and Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu. People are observed greeting their loved ones by sending messages and wishes on this day. So, we got some images, wishes, and messages which you can send to your family and friends.
"I Wish You Grow With Each of Your Aspiration That Comes Into Your Heart With the Sunshine That Comes With the Festival. Happy Bihu!"
"Let Bihu Be Your Strength for Whatever You Have to Face This Year. Let It Be a Day to Celebrate All the Successes and Health. Happy Bohag Bihu!"
"May This Bohag Bihu Bring Peace and Prosperity in the Lives of All. Happy Bihu!"
"May the Festival of Bihu Bring With It Great Hope, Eagerness, and Anticipation. Wishing You a Year of Joy, Satisfaction, Peace, and Prosperity. Happy Bohag Bihu!"
