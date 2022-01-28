Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Special Guests, Prize Money, and More

The much awaited Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is all set to take place this weekend, 29 January 2022 and 30 January 2022.

Its famous host, Salman Khan, along with its several contestants have once again proved that Big Boss is one of the most entertaining shows of India.

Post last week's elimination of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale, the seven final contestants og Big Boss 15 are Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal.

Therefore, if you are excited to know which one of them is going to take home the Big Boss 15 trophy this year, keep reading to know all details such as he date, time, prize money, and more.