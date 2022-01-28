Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Special Guests, Prize Money, and More
Watch Big Boss 15 grand finale this weekend, on 29 and 30 January 2022, on Colors TV and Voot Select.
The much awaited Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is all set to take place this weekend, 29 January 2022 and 30 January 2022.
Its famous host, Salman Khan, along with its several contestants have once again proved that Big Boss is one of the most entertaining shows of India.
Post last week's elimination of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale, the seven final contestants og Big Boss 15 are Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal.
Therefore, if you are excited to know which one of them is going to take home the Big Boss 15 trophy this year, keep reading to know all details such as he date, time, prize money, and more.
Big Boss 15 Grand Finale: Date and Where to Watch
The grand finale of Big Boss season 15 shall be held on 29 January 2022 and 30 January 2022 at 08:00 pm on Colors TV.
Viewers can also catch the finale on Voot Select at 07:30 pm on the above mentioned date.
Prize Money
While the prize money of Big Boss 15 has not been revealed yet, reports suggest that contestants shall be able to add Rs 6 lakh to their prize money, once they answer RJ Karan and RJ Palak's questions in the finale.
Special Guests
The stars of the upcoming Hindi film 'Gehraiyaan', Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen appearing on Big Boss 15 as the grand finale guests with superstar Salman Khan.
Tribute to Siddharth Shukla
This season, the viewers will also see a tribute to Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Big Boss 13, who's sudden demise in 2021 left all his fans in shock. His close friend Shehnaaz Gill will be seen paying the tribute, along with his friends Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia.
Live audience
In Big Boss season 15, viewers will see a new twist wherein a live audience will enter the house and decide the top six contestants of the season. This will be interesting to watch as this is a new segment that hasn't been done before.
The Big Boss 15 grand finale is surely going to be an exciting affair. So don't forget to tune in to Colors TV or Voot Select on 29 and 30 February 2022 at 08:00 pm.
