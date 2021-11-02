Diwali Bhai Dooj 2021: Date and Significance
Bhai Dooj marking the end of Diwali 2021 shall be celebrated on 6 November, 2021 this year.
Bhai Dooj is similar to the Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan as it is commemorated to celebrate the unbreakable bond between a brother and a sister.
On this day throughout the country, brothers visit their sisters to ensure that they are well and exchange gifts and sweets on this joyous occasion. Sisters also put tilak or vermillion on their brother's foreheads and pray for their long and healthy lives.
Many sisters also conduct a puja for their brothers on the day of Bhai Dooj bringing forth the tradition set by Goddess Yamuna years ago, and remember her and her brother Lord Yama on this auspicious day.
Bhai Dooj 2021: History
According to old Hindu scriptures, Goddess Yamuna or Yami was extremely close to her brother Lord Yamraj. She longed to see him as they had not met in a long time so when her brother visited her on the second day after Diwali, she was elated.
She cooked delicious food and put vermillion or tilak on his forehead, praying for his long and healthy life. Lord Yamraj was extremely touched by this gesture and asked his sister for a boon. Upon this, Goddess Yamuna smiled and said that she wants him to visit her every year and that any man whose sister puts tilak on her brother's forehead shall need not be fearful of Lord Yamraj as the love of their sisters would protect them from any ill harm.
Pleased by his sister's request, Lord Yamraj granted her the boon and since then, the festival of Bhai duj, with sisters applying tilak on their brother's forehead has become an integral part of not only Hinduisim but also a significant part of the five day festival of Diwali.
While Bhai Dooj is celebrated all across the country, it is known by different names in different parts of India. It is called 'Bhau Beej' in Maharashtra and Goa, 'Bhai Phota' in West Bengal, 'Bhai Tika' in Uttar pradesh and Bihar and 'Bhai Tihar' in the country of Nepal.
Nevertheless it is a day that is definitely celebrated together with siblings and marks the love and bond shared between each other.
