Bhai Dooj 2020: Know Puja, Time of Tika & How It’s Celebrated

Diwali season is full of festivity. After celebrating Narak Chaturdashi/ Chhoti Diwali, Diwali and Govardhan Puja comes Bhai Dooj. Also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika or Bhai Phonta, the festival is celebrated with much fervour in parts of India and Nepal.

Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival celebrated two days after Diwali. Similar to Raksha Bandhan, the festival of Bhai Dooj also celebrates the beautiful bond that the brothers and sisters share.