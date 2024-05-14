Best Summer Vacation Destinations in India for Families; Know the Places Here

Best Summer Vacation Destinations in India: With the summer season in full swing, it's time for families to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some fun in the sun. Summer vacations are the best time of the year for families, as there is no school for the next one and a half months.
Out of all the different summer holiday destinations in India, it can be confusing to know which place to choose. We will list a few offbeat places that you can visit with your families during summer vacations this year. Plan your vacations if you want to relax and enjoy a good time.
Top Summer Vacation Places in India
Bhandardara, Maharashtra
If you're looking for a unique and offbeat experience, then Bhandardara, Maharashtra, is the best place to go. The charming hill station is located just 185 kilometers from Mumbai and offers stunning views of the River Pravara and the Sahayadri mountain range.
Coonoor, Tamil Nadu
Another great option for families is to visit Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. This beautiful hill station is surrounded by lush green fields and mist-clad Nilgiri hills, and is home to a variety of interesting landmarks. Coonoor is just 18 kilometers away from Ooty and makes for an ideal summer destination for families.
Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh
If you're looking for a more upscale experience, then Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh, is the best place to go. The town is located near Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh, and is known for its beautiful hills, lakes, meadows, and apple orchards. The ravines, the waterfalls, the extensive meadows, and the stunning views of sunset and sunrise, all combine to make Khajjiar a perfect place for a family vacation.
Hemis National Park, Jammu & Kashmir
Hemis National Park, Jammu & Kashmir, is another great option. The national park is spread over 600 square kilometers, and is home to a unique amalgamation of snow-capped mountains and alpine forests. The Hemis Festival, which is held during the summer months, attracts visitors from all over the world. Families can also explore the park to learn about the diverse ecosystems and endangered species that reside there.
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, is another great place for families to vacation during the summer season. The town is a beautiful combination of breathtaking valleys, misty rivers, and stunning waterfalls, making it an ideal destination for an adventurous trip. Tawang is located at an elevation of 10,000 feet above sea level, and the terrain is challenging due to the high altitude. However, the town is accessible by private vehicle, and offers a unique experience for families exploring the natural beauty of India.
Pelling, Sikkim
Pelling, Sikkim, is another great option for families planning a summer vacation. The town is located in the grand Himalayas and offers stunning views of the Kanchenjunga Range at dawn. Visit the Buddhist monasteries of Pemayangtse, Sanga Choeling, Darap Eco Village, and Sing Shore Bridge. Families can enjoy various activities and events, including hiking, biking, and camping.
So, what are you waiting for? Get the family together and head to one of the best summer vacation destinations in India this season! With its breathtaking natural beauty, stunning waterfalls, and vibrant cultural heritage, India offers families a unique opportunity to experience the best of the country during the summer months.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
