Best Christmas Movies for December 2023; Where To Watch With Your Loved Ones?

December is not only the last month of the year, but it is special in many ways. People who love chilling winters are the happiest people in December. Christmas holiday lovers and movie buffs always wish that the December should stay stay longer. The excitement for New Year is a cherry on the cake. In short, December is one of the best months of the year for many people.
Are you someone who wants to spend your Christmas Holidays at the comfort of home, having popcorn, and binge watching Christmas movies. Well, if your answer is 'Yes', then you should definitely read this article till the end. We have curated a list of best Christmas movies that people must watch with their loved ones in December 2023 holidays.
Best Christmas Movies for December 2023: Where To Watch on OTT?
Following is the list of some amazing Christmas movies that you must consider watching during the December holidays 2023.
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday: This animated movie is about some criminals who cancel Christmas after destroying the balloon of Santa Claus during a heist. You can enjoy this fun filled movie on Netflix.
Candy Cane Lane: This is an amazing movie to watch in December Christmas holidays. The story revolves around a man Chris Carver, who decides to participate in a local Christmas decoration competition after getting fired from his job. This movie is streaming online on Amazon Prime Video.
Best Christmas Ever: This romantic comedy movie is about Jackie and her best friend Charlotte. In an unexpected turns of events, Charlotte finds herself at the footsteps of his BFF Jackie. In order to prove that Jackie's life is not as perfect as it seems, Charlotte almost spoils the Christmas. You can watch this movie on Netflix..
Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas: If you love thriller movies, then this Christmas movie is a perfect one for you. The story revolves around a couple who are kidnapped and separated. They have to accept all the horrifying and ingenuine demands of their kidnapper, if they want to make make it to Christmas alive. Watch this movie on BET+.
Dashing Through the Snow: The amazing storyline of this movie revolves around a a social worker for the Atlanta police department who goes on a Christmas adventure along with his separated daughter. You can enjoy this movie on Disney+Hotstar.
Family Switch: This movie is now streaming on Netflix. The story is about a family who are trying to pull through the holiday-season, however, their teen kinds are not helping them. The twist comes when the bodies of parents and kids switch due to a rare planetary alignment force.
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas: This movie is available on Apple TV+ and is the best one on this platform. It is about a multitalented star who hosts Christmas shows in London and gets an opportunity to celebrate with her best friends.
The Nightmare Before Christmas: Watch this amazing Christmas movie on Disney+Hotstar. The story revolves around a Halloween Town King who is intrigued by Christmas celebrations of a town and wants to conquer it.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas: A Christmas hating creature Carrey wants to spoil the holidays of residents of Whoville town. This movie can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch on Netflix in December 2023
Here is the list of best Christmas movies you must watch on Netflix.
Falling for Christmas
Love Actually
Let It Snow
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
White Christmas
A Christmas Prince
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
A Castle for Christmas
The Princess Switch
The Christmas Chronicles
Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch on Amazon Prime in December 2023
Here is the list of best Christmas movies you must watch on Amazon Prime.
Last Christmas
Christmas Lodge
A Snow Globe Christmas
The Christmas Toy
Christmas in Mississippi
A Bride for Christmas
Christmas on the Bayou
Christmas Princess
Arthur Christmas
Miracle on 34th Street
Best Christmas Movies on Disney+ Hotstar
Here is the list of best Christmas movies you must watch on Disney+Hotstar.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Dashing Through the Snow
Home Alone
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever
Noelle
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas To Remember
Godmothered
