Beating Retreat Ceremony Live Streaming: How to Watch the Event Online?

The Beating Retreat ceremony is conducted every year on 29 January to mark the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations.

It is held at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi.

Earlier, only the armed forces, i.e. the Indian Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, were part of the Beating Retreat ceremony. However, since 2016, marching bands from other police forces, like the Central Armed Police Forces, have also been invited to perform at the ceremony.