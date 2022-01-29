Beating Retreat Ceremony Live Streaming: How to Watch the Event Online?
The ceremony is conducted every year on 29 January to mark the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations.
The Beating Retreat ceremony is conducted every year on 29 January to mark the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations.
It is held at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi.
Earlier, only the armed forces, i.e. the Indian Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, were part of the Beating Retreat ceremony. However, since 2016, marching bands from other police forces, like the Central Armed Police Forces, have also been invited to perform at the ceremony.
How to live stream the Beating Retreat ceremony?
The Beating Retreat ceremony can be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of Doordarshan National.
How to watch the Beating Retreat ceremony live on TV?
The Beating Retreat Ceremony will be telecast live on the Doordarshan National channel.
Viewers can also catch regular updates of the Beating Retreat ceremony on The Quint.
The official press note released by the Ministry of Defence reads, "Apart from military bands performing martial tunes, some new activities have been planned during the Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29 2022 at Vijay Chowk. These include a drone show and projection mapping."
The drone show will be 10 minutes long and will involve around 1,000 drones with synchronised background music. The 3-minute-long projection mapping show to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence will be showcased on the walls of the North and South Blocks before the end of the Beating Retreat ceremony.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.