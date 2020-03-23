Delve ‘Into the Wild’ With Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth on 23 March
British adventurist Bear Grylls will feature with Rajinikanth on the next episode of ‘Into the Wild’, according to the new teaser shared by the former on Twitter. According to the tweet, Rajinikanth, 69, was able to face every challenge thrown at him. Bear Grylls was all praise for Rajinikanth and called him ‘relentlessly positive’.
The shoot took place at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve in January, 2020. The episode of ‘Into the Wild’ will air on 23 March at 8 pm on Discovery Channel. Rajinikanth is the second Indian celebrity after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to feature on the show.
Rajinikanth, while shooting for the episode, received few injuries as he fell down during the process. He fell on Lantana shrubs and received few scratches, said Wildlife activist Joseph Hoover.
Check where and how to watch the episde of Discovery Channel's show 'Into the Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth down below:
Where to watch 'Into the Wild' with Rajinikanth Live on TV?
The episode of ‘Into the Wild’ will air on 23 March at 8 pm on the Discovery Channel.
Where to watch 'Into the Wild' with Rajinikanth Live online?
'Into the Wild' episode featuring Rajinikanth can also be seen online as Discovery is coming into the OTT plaform by launching its own streaming app Discovery plus. The episode will be uploaded on the streaming app first at 6 am before coming on air on Discovery channel.
This new edition of Man vs Wild will also feature Hollywood celebrities like Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer, and Dave Bautista, reports Indo-Asian News Service.