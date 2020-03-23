Delve ‘Into the Wild’ With Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth on 23 March

British adventurist Bear Grylls will feature with Rajinikanth on the next episode of ‘Into the Wild’, according to the new teaser shared by the former on Twitter. According to the tweet, Rajinikanth, 69, was able to face every challenge thrown at him. Bear Grylls was all praise for Rajinikanth and called him ‘relentlessly positive’.

The shoot took place at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve in January, 2020. The episode of ‘Into the Wild’ will air on 23 March at 8 pm on Discovery Channel. Rajinikanth is the second Indian celebrity after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to feature on the show.