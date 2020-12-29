Bank Holidays in January 2021: Check State-Wise Holiday Lists

In the midst of rising cases due to the exponential growth of COVID-19 across the country, many banks have reduced the working hours of their employees to flatten the curve and promote social distancing.

In the month of January, festivals like New Years Day, Makar Sankranti, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthday and Republic Day will be celebrated due to which banks in certain states will remain closed.

Even as the bank branches will remain closed, customers can still complete transactions through online modes. Mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.

However, some ATMs might not disburse cash. If you are planning any major cash payments on the mentioned dates below, please withdraw money in advance.

People are advised to complete their bank work accordingly to avoid any delay. To check the bank holidays in the month of January, check the list given below: