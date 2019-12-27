Bank Holidays in January 2020: Banks to Remain Closed for 11 days

The year 2019 is coming to an end and people are curious about the bank holidays in the first month of the New Year 2020. In India, banks are closed mostly on public holidays and the other holidays are state-specific, depending on where the event is mostly celebrated in which part of the country.

As India consists of people from various communities, religions, cultures etc, some events or celebrations are celebrated ecstatically among that particular group only. Other communities also enjoy celebrating it but the holidays are only provided to that specific region or state. For example, Pongal festival which is mostly celebrated in the southern region of India, a bank holiday is provided for this particular festival only to the southern states of India like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh etc.

To check the bank holidays in the month of January 2020, scroll down to see the list of holidays.