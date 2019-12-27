Bank Holidays in January 2020: Banks to Remain Closed for 11 days
The year 2019 is coming to an end and people are curious about the bank holidays in the first month of the New Year 2020. In India, banks are closed mostly on public holidays and the other holidays are state-specific, depending on where the event is mostly celebrated in which part of the country.
As India consists of people from various communities, religions, cultures etc, some events or celebrations are celebrated ecstatically among that particular group only. Other communities also enjoy celebrating it but the holidays are only provided to that specific region or state. For example, Pongal festival which is mostly celebrated in the southern region of India, a bank holiday is provided for this particular festival only to the southern states of India like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh etc.
To check the bank holidays in the month of January 2020, scroll down to see the list of holidays.
Bank Holidays in January 2020
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|Bank Holiday in
|01-Jan-20
|Wednesday
|New Years Day
|Across the country
|11-Jan-20
|Saturday
|Missionary Day
|Mizoram
|15-Jan-20
|Wednesday
|Bhogi/Pongal/Makar Sankranti/Bhogali Bihu/Tusu Puja/Lohri/Hadaga
|Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam, Punjab, and Maharashtra
|16-Jan-20
|Thursday
|Kanuma Panduga/Thiruvalluvar Day
|Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu
|17-Jan-20
|Friday
|Uzhavur Thirunal
|Puducherry, Tamil Nadu
|23-Jan-20
|Thursday
|Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthday
|West Bengal, Tripura, Odisha, and Assam
|25-Jan-20
|Saturday
|Sonam Lhochar/Himachal Statehood Day
|Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh
|30-Jan-20
|Thursday
|Vasant Panchami
|Several States
|31-Jan-20
|Friday
|Me-dum-me-phi
|Assam
People can visit their respective banks to find out about the individual bank holidays in their own states. As per the official notification by the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI), the list includes the second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays excluding the public holidays in different states.
