Bank Holidays in February 2021: Check State-Wise Holiday Lists
Bank Holidays in February 2021: Check the list of 8 holidays in February.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded a list of Bank holidays in February 2021. Several occasions like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Md Hazrat Ali birth anniversary, Basant Panchami, etc will be celebrated in the month of February due to which banks will remain closed.
However, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.
List of Bank Holidays in February 2021
- 12 February 2021: Friday - Sonam Losar - Sikkim
- 13 February 2021: Second Saturday
- 15 February 2021: Monday - Louis Nagai Ni - Manipur
- 16 February 2021: Tuesday - Vasant Panchami - Haryana, Odisha, Punjab, Tripura and West Bengal
- 19 February 2021: Friday - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti - Maharashtra
- 20 February 2021: Saturday - Arunachal and Mizoram State Day - Arunachal and Mizoram
- 26 February 2021: Friday - Hazrat Ali Jayanti - Uttar Pradesh
- 27 February 2021: Fourth Saturday, Guru Ravidas Jayanti - Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab
The list above also includes holidays of 2nd and 4th Saturdays.
Even as the bank branches will remain closed, customers can still complete transactions through online modes. Mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.