Bank Holidays in August 2020: Check State-Wise Holiday Lists Here
Here is a state-wise list of all bank holidays in the month of August 2020.
In the midst of the nationwide lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, many banks have reduced the working hours of their employees to promote social distancing.
In the month of August, festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami and Martyr’s Day will be celebrated due to which banks in certain states will remain closed. India will also be marking its 74th Independence Day on 15 August.
Apart from the festivals and national holidays, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.
Even as the bank branches will remain closed, customers can still complete transactions through online modes. Mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.
However, some ATMs might not disburse cash. If you are planning any major cash payments on the mentioned dates below, please withdraw money in advance.
People are advised to complete their bank work accordingly to avoid any delay. To check the bank holidays in the month of August, check the list given below:
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.