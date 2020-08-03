Bank Holidays in August 2020: Check State-Wise Holiday Lists Here

In the midst of the nationwide lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, many banks have reduced the working hours of their employees to promote social distancing.

In the month of August, festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami and Martyr’s Day will be celebrated due to which banks in certain states will remain closed. India will also be marking its 74th Independence Day on 15 August.

Apart from the festivals and national holidays, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.