Bank Holidays in April 2020: Check State-wise Holiday Lists Here

In the midst of nationwide lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, many banks have reduced the working hours of the employees to promote social distancing.

In the month of April, festivals like Ram Navmi, Bihu, Tamil New Year, Easter etc, will be celebrated due to which the bank in particular states will remain closed. Apart from the festivals, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

People are advised to complete their bank work accordingly to avoid any delay. To check the bank holidays in the month of April, check the list given below: