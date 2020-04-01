Bank Holidays in April 2020: Check State-wise Holiday Lists Here
Bank Holidays in April 2020. This is a state-wise list of all bank holidays in the month of April 2020.
In the midst of nationwide lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, many banks have reduced the working hours of the employees to promote social distancing.

In the month of April, festivals like Ram Navmi, Bihu, Tamil New Year, Easter etc, will be celebrated due to which the bank in particular states will remain closed. Apart from the festivals, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

People are advised to complete their bank work accordingly to avoid any delay. To check the bank holidays in the month of April, check the list given below:

Bank Holidays in April 2020

DateDayHolidayBank Holiday in
01-Apr-20WednesdayOdisha dayOdisha
02-Apr-20ThursdayRam NavamiSeveral states
06-Apr-20MondayMahavir JayantiSeveral states
10-Apr-20FridayGood FridaySeveral states
11-Apr-20SaturdayEaster SaturdayNagaland
13-Apr-20MondayBohag Bihu/VaisakhFor Bohag Bihu-Assam For Vaisakhi-Punjab, and Haryana
14-Apr-20TuesdayDr. Ambedkar Jayanti/Maha Vishuba Sankranti/Tamil New Year/Bohag Bihu/Bengali New Year/Vishu/CheiraobaFor Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti-Several states�For Maha Vishuba Sankranti-Odisha For Tamil New Year-Tamil Nadu For Bohag Bihu-Assam and Arunachal Pradesh For Bengali New Year-Tripura and West Bengal For Vishu-Kerala�For Cheiraoba-Manipur
15-Apr-20WednesdayHimachal DayHimachal Pradesh
21-Apr-20TuesdayGaria PujaTripura
25-Apr-20SaturdayParashurama Jayanti/Basava JayantiFor Parashurama Jayanti-Several states For Basava Jayanti-Karnataka

