Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Anniversary: Famous and Popular Quotes by Him

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Anniversary: He was born on 23 July 1856 in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.
Bal Gangadhar Tilak, popularly known as the Father of Nationalism, was born in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra on 23 July 1856. We observe his birth anniversary today, on Saturday, 23 July 2022. Bal Gangadhar Tilak, whose real name was Keshav Gangadhar Tilak, was a freedom fighter, social thinker, philosopher, and educator. Today, on Saturday, 23 July 2022, we celebrate the 166th birth anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. As we celebrate his birth anniversary this year, it is important to remember his teachings and struggles.
Bal Gangadhar Tilak is considered one of the first and strongest advocates of Swaraj when the British ruled India. He was not only a freedom fighter but also a social reformer and a lawyer. He worked relentlessly for the betterment of our country.
As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak today, on Saturday, 23 July 2022, here are some famous quotes by him that you can share with your friends and family.
Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Anniversary: Famous Quotes by Him to Share on His Birthday
Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it – Bal Gangadhar Tilak
It may be providence's will that the cause I represent may prosper more by my suffering than by my remaining free – Bal Gangadhar Tilak
If we trace the history of any nation backwards into the past, we come at last to a period of myths and traditions which eventually fade away into impenetrable darkness – Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Religion and practical life are not different. To take sanyas is not to abandon life. The real spirit is to make the country, your family, work together instead of working only on your own. The step beyond is to serve humanity and the next step is to serve God – Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Swadeshi and swadeshi will be our cry forever and by this, we will grow in spite of the wishes of the ruler – Bal Gangadhar Tilak
The geologist takes up the history of the earth at the point where the archaeologist leaves it and carries it further back into remote antiquity – Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Life is all about a card game. Selecting the right card is not in our hands. But playing well with the cards in hand determines our success – Bal Gangadhar Tilak.
