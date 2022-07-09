Bakrid 2022: Eid al-Adha Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, India & Other Countries

Bakrid is round the corner. Muslims in some parts of the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha on Saturday, 9 July, while some will celebrate on Sunday, 10 July. This weekend marks the beginning of the 3-day Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Eid al- Adha is the second Eid celebration of the year, the first being Eid al-Fit, which took place 70 days ago in May. Muslims consider Eid al-Adha to be one of the holiest and most important festivals of the year. Eid-al-Adha commemorates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah, as he was willing to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of the final month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar, also known as Dhu-al-Hijjah. The final month of Islamic calendar began on Thursday, 30 June. Eid al-Adha falls a day after Arafat- when the pilgrims return from Mount Arafat at Mecca in Saudi Arabia during Hajj.

Know the dates of Eid al-Adha in India, Saudi Arabia and other countries.