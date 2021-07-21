Bakra Eid Mubarak Wishes, Shayari, Greetings: Happy Eid-ul-Adha SMS, Photos

Eid-al-Adha (Eid-ul-Adha) also known as Bakra Eid is being celebrated in India on Wednesday, 21 July. The festival is celebrated by Muslims all over the world.

People celebrate this auspicious occasion with their family and friends. However, this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a prominent Muslim body, has urged people to follow all Covid-19 protocols while celebrating Eid.

Bakra Eid is one of the two most important festivals according to Islam. It is observed on 10th day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah. The other important festival is Eid-ul-fitr, which is is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month.

You can wish your loved ones on Bakrid by sending them messages and greetings. Here are some wishes, quotes, shayari, greetings, photos, for you to send to your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc.