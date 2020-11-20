Baal Aadhaar Card: What It is And How to Apply; All Details Here

Baal Aadhaar is a blue-coloured variant of the Aadhaar Card issued for children below the age of 5 years. No biometric details are required for children below the age of five. When a child reaches the age of five, a mandatory bio metric update is required.

Baal Aadhaar can be used as an identity proof for children during travel. Schools have also made it compulsory for parents to mention their child’s Aadhaar number in admission forms. Aadhaar number is mandatory for availing mid-day meals.